Valor Mortis has officially gone gold and is ready for launch in less than two months

HQ

We're seeing a bit of a trend this summer in the form of developers announcing they have completed development on their games, got their titles ready to be printed onto discs, and officially reaching the 'gold' status well over a month before the project is scheduled to release.

The Blood of Dawnwalker hit the milestone seven weeks ahead of launch, Control Resonant around five weeks, and now One More Level has revealed Valor Mortis is also ready to ship around the world, as just shy of two months ahead of its arrival, the game has also gone gold.

"VALOR MORTIS HAS GONE GOLD!

"We've officially hit a major milestone, and the team is now gearing up for launch! Huge thank you to everyone who has supported us and kept their fingers crossed for our FPP soulslike."

As for why developers are getting their games ready so early, perhaps this is part of a by-product of the Grand Theft Auto VI situation, as up until early summer, many of these games had yet to lock down firm launch dates as developers and publishers waited for Rockstar to truly commit to its plans. If this is to be the case, one can only hope these games that have gone gold well ahead of time will debut in excellent shape, leading to a remarkable autumn for video game launches.

As for Valor Mortis, the project is set to arrive on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on October 13.