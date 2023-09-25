Star Wars Eclipse is still in development, but is still years away

HQ

Both Ubisoft and Quantic Dream announced they were working on Star Wars games back in 2021. The The Division creators' Star Wars Outlaws is set to launch in 2024, while we've basically just heard disappointing rumours about the latter since the unveiling. This has lead many to believe it has or will be cancelled, so it's nice to get an official update.

Lisa Pendse, Vice President of Marketing for Quantic Dream, tells IGN that Star Wars Eclipse still is in development, but her wording definitely seems to confirm the rumours of it still being years away:

"Can I say it still exists? Because it exists. It's just not ready. It's simmering."

Not exactly something you say if the actual game will be shown off anytime time soon, so us seeing what "ramping up our expertise in the gameplay arena" is still far, far away.