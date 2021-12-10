Quantic Dreams Star Wars officially revealed

During tonight's The Game Awards, a new Star Wars project was shown. The game is called Eclipse, and it is being developed by Quantic Dreams, the creators of Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain. We got to see a massive trailer for the adventure in question, and we also learned that the adventure takes place during the High Republic era, which is around 200 years before the events of Star Wars Episode 1. Check out the first Star Wars Eclipse trailer for yourself below.

HQ