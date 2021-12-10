Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Star Wars Eclipse

Quantic Dreams Star Wars officially revealed

The adventure takes place during the High Republic era.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

During tonight's The Game Awards, a new Star Wars project was shown. The game is called Eclipse, and it is being developed by Quantic Dreams, the creators of Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain. We got to see a massive trailer for the adventure in question, and we also learned that the adventure takes place during the High Republic era, which is around 200 years before the events of Star Wars Episode 1. Check out the first Star Wars Eclipse trailer for yourself below.

HQ
Star Wars Eclipse

Related texts



Loading next content