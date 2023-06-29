Report: Star Wars Eclipse launches 2026 at the very earliest

HQ

Late 2021, Quantic Dream (Fahrenheit, Heavy Rain, Detroit: Become Human) and LucasFilm announced the upcoming Star Wars Eclipse. Just a few days later, it was rumored that the game would be up to four years away which would put it in 2025, but the wait will be longer than that according to the usually very trustworthy Insider Gaming.

In a new report, the outlet says their sources claims the game will be released 2026 as a best case scenario, as they do not rule out further delays. One of the issues with the project is Quantic Dream's allegedly toxic work environment, which is said to make recruiting talent harder, but the project is also more extensive than any other Star Wars title we currently know about.