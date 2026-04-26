SNEG co-founders talk bringing back old-school Warhammer games, and keeping classic games around for future generations

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Recently, we saw the official launch of Warhammer Classics, a new label created by SNEG and made in tandem with Games Workshop that brings a whole host of improved classic titles to Steam. Some are appearing on Valve's platform for the first time, others returning, but with a launch like this, it's always nice to see older games given the love they deserve. We chatted with SNEG co-founders Artem Shchuiko and Oleg Klapovskiy about game preservation, a decades-long love for Warhammer, and why we still love old games even when we've got so many new ones.

Q: Why is now the best time to bring back these classic Warhammer games and establish the Warhammer Classics label?

Shchuiko: I would not say there is one perfect moment for this. For us, the point is bigger than timing. We believe games should be preserved the same way other cultural works are preserved. That said, this is also a moment when many players who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s want to revisit the games they remember and care about. They want to see those titles available again, and we understand that very well because we are those players too.

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The Warhammer Classics label is especially important today because the market is crowded and players need clear context. When you see dozens of new games released every day, it matters to explain what these titles are. These are not new games pretending to be modern releases. They are classics from an earlier era, brought back with respect for what they are and for the players who still care about them.

Q: Some of these titles have been available for a while on other platforms, but what can their Steam debut do for bringing fresh eyes onto classic games?

Klapovskiy: Steam is the ultimate gaming platform for millions of players worldwide. For many of them, it is the place to discover and buy games. Some of those players may never have used platforms like GOG, even if they have strong memories of these older titles and would gladly revisit them.

A Steam release gives these games access to a much broader audience. That includes older players returning to something they loved, but also younger players who may be discovering these classics for the first time and seeing where many modern ideas and mechanics came from.

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Q: We've seen a few major Warhammer video game success stories in recent years, but some Warhammer games have been around for decades. What do you think draws fans to these universes in the video game format?

Shchuiko: I think it starts with the strength of the Warhammer universes themselves. They have incredible depth, a very distinct identity, and a fan following. That naturally makes them very attractive for developers.What also makes Warhammer special is how well it fits so many different genres. These universes can work in strategy games, tactical RPGs, FPSs, and action games while still feeling true to the source material. That gives both developers and players a lot of room to explore them in different ways. And of course, there is also the generational aspect. Many players grew up with Warhammer, whether through tabletop, books, or video games, so there is already a strong emotional connection there.

Space Marine II brought tonnes of players to Warhammer 40,000 for the first time, and now those new fans can dive into the games that have been around for decades.

Q: How do you balance listening to player feedback for updated features while maintaining the core experience of old games?

Klapovskiy: We try to stay as close to the original experience as possible, because we do not want to blur the vision of the original team. For us, that is the starting point. When we gather players' feedback, we focus mainly on QoL improvements, bug fixes, adjustments needed for modern hardware and display setups, and accessibility for today's players. Those are the areas where changes can help the game feel more playable without changing what it fundamentally is.

At the same time, we try to preserve the core of the original experience - its difficulty, its challenges, and the things that made it memorable in the first place. The goal is not to remake these games into something modern. The goal is to help them work well today while still feeling like the games players remember.

Q: We've seen recent trends in gaming lean towards nostalgia, as gamers seem to prefer old titles even if they're not as polished as new ones. What do you think developers should take away from this trend in trying to get a new game to succeed?

Klapovskiy: I think what many players are really responding to is not just nostalgia, but originality. Older games were often less polished by modern standards, but they were also full of unusual ideas, bold mechanics, and creative solutions that felt fresh. A lot of that has been lost over time.

Players do not always want another game built from an established template or designed too safely around what has already worked before. They want new experiences. Sometimes older games still feel more exciting precisely because they were willing to take risks. That is also one of the reasons so many indie games are successful today. The best indie developers still dare to experiment, dream, and innovate. I think that is the real lesson for the industry. If you want a new game to succeed, it has to give players something they have not seen too many times already.

Q: Beyond nostalgia, how do you make these games exciting to old fans, and new players who might be wanting to check them out for the first time?

Shchuiko: For older fans, it starts with respect for the original. These players already know what made these games special, so our job is not to reinvent them, but to bring them back in a way that feels authentic and playable on modern systems.

For new players, the key is accessibility and context. The games need to be easy to access, easy to run, and clearly presented for what they are (and sometimes it is a challenge). That is one of the reasons the Warhammer Classics label matters, it helps set expectations and gives these titles a clear identity.

Q: In an age where we see more titles disappear from store fronts all the time, is there anything players can do to help video game preservation?

Shchuiko: I think the most important thing players can do is be vocal about it. When people speak up, ask for older games to return, support re-releases, and show that these titles still matter, it makes a real difference. It is also important for the industry to remember that there are players and companies who genuinely care about preservation. Even when larger publishers lose focus or decide to remove a game from storefronts, there are still people on both the community side and the business side who want to see those games remain available.

This will probably always be a niche space, but that does not make it non-important. Sometimes it only takes a small group of passionate players and a committed team to make sure a great game does not disappear completely. Supporting those efforts, talking about these games, and buying them when they return all help keep that work viable.

Q: At what point do you think a game officially becomes a classic?

Klapovskiy: That is a tough one, because I do not think there is one universal rule for it. For me, a game becomes a classic when it proves itself over time. It is not just about age. It is about whether the game is still remembered, whether players continue to talk about it, revisit it, and care about it years later. If a game still has a community around it and still means something to people long after its original release, that is usually a good sign that it has become a classic.

Q: Of all the Warhammer games in the new Classics label, which is your favourite to play?

Klapovskiy: It is hard to choose just one, because there are a few I really enjoyed replaying recently. If I had to name the ones I spent the most time with and had the most fun revisiting, I would probably mention Warhammer: Dark Omen and Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior. That said, Space Hulk: Ascension also ended up stealing quite a lot of my time.

Q: If you could give the Warhammer Classics treatment to another big IP, restoring some of its old, classic games to modern storefronts, what franchise or universe would you love to see preserved for future generations?

Shchuiko: That is a good question. One IP we had the chance to preserve is D&D Classics, which we brought to Steam a few years ago and continue to expand little by little.

Another one that immediately comes to my mind is Unreal and Unreal Tournament. Those games mean a lot to the industry. They played a major role in the growth of esports, had a huge impact on modding communities, and brought a great deal of innovation and fun to players at the time. That is exactly the kind of legacy worth preserving for future generations.