Should Esports Be the Next Olympic Sport?

Photo by Soumil Kumar on Pexels

In the last few years, there have been millions of people who enjoy watching tournaments for games such as League of Legends, Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and NBA 2K. Such engagement really demonstrates the global popularity of esports, or competitive video gaming. Whether esports players are as committed, strategic, and adept at teamwork as traditional athletes has been a topic of discussion since their rise. According to some, in order to remain relevant to younger audiences, the Olympic Movement needs to evolve. The absence of physical activity, the high degree of virtual violence in games, and the absence of a single international governing body—which is typically required for Olympic recognition—are the main concerns of critics.

In recent years, esports has gained acceptance from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). In 2017, it was said that competitive gaming might be considered a sport if its titles and organisational tenets matched Olympic ideals. In 2021, the IOC organised the Olympic Virtual Series, which was a simulation of real sports. During Singapore's Esports Week in 2023, they introduced the Olympic Esports Series, which eschewed the violent games that most people play in favour of titles like Gran Turismo. The IOC unanimously agreed to create an Olympic Esports Games in July 2024 during its 142nd Session. This event has been rescheduled for Saudi Arabia in 2027 or 2025, depending on how long it takes to finalise the details. It is anticipated that the games will continue for several years.

Esports also makes game betting more competitive. Numerous online sportsbooks allow you to place bets on sports and esports. They have markets for League of Legends, NBA2K, and Valorant. You can bet on esports and place real money on competitive matches and tournaments through esports betting sites. There are numerous chances to win with your favourite teams and players because there are so many events held throughout the year. Although the betting element shows how popular and pervasive esports are these days, this shouldn't be the main focus.

One strong argument for esports being the next Olympic sport is the fact that they are so well-liked and well-known throughout the world. The League of Legends world finals have recently attracted peak concurrent viewership of 6 to 7 million, comparable to many traditional sports broadcasts. According to the IOC, encouraging younger people to watch esports is one of the primary reasons they are funding esports initiatives. Large crowds attend the finals of esports competitions, which are televised live in many countries. Colleges are showing their professionalism and seriousness by offering scholarships to players.

But problems persist. The IOC has set a "red line" for violent content. Shooting opponents is a feature of many popular games, including Counter-Strike, which is incompatible with Olympic ideals. Another question is whether a single international federation is necessary. The absence of a single worldwide governing body in esports makes it more challenging to implement anti-doping policies, standardize regulations, and guarantee that all athletes are qualified to compete, all of which are components of Olympic sport governance. Another point of contention is the lack of physical demands. Esports players don't need to work out as much as swimmers or track athletes do. Instead, they call for strong fine motor skills and mental stamina. Some question whether that fits the Olympic standard of athleticism.

Nonetheless, a lot of people think that these problems can be fixed. Esports have already won medals in multisport competitions. It was first given medals at the Asian Games in 2022 after being displayed in 2018, and it will continue to be a medal sport at the Asian Games in 2026.

These additions give things legitimacy and demonstrate how to involve others. It appears that the IOC will host a separate Olympic Esports Games as its next move, rather than incorporating esports into the Summer or Winter Olympics. A deal between Saudi Arabia and the IOC that will last until at least 2037 has been arranged for the first one to be held in Riyadh in 2027. Proponents also point out that despite requiring less physical effort, sports like chess, shooting, and archery are included in the Olympic program. Accordingly, if the regulations and principles are sound, non-traditional sports might be included in the Olympics. Olympic sports also require strategy, teamwork, mental toughness, and hours of focused practice, all of which are necessary for esports.

Many young people, according to polls from countries like Japan, want esports to be an Olympic sport. All things considered, esports have a good chance of becoming the next Olympic sport and gaining more engagement. However, not in the format of the current Games. A compromise, the Olympic Esports Games would be a showcase event with Olympic branding, Olympic-aligned values, gender equality, fairness, and regular competition cycles. To allow for testing, expansion, and collaboration with game publishers and esports federations, it may take place every other year.

To sum up, esports attracts a sizable audience, engages youth, and offers skill and competition on a global basis. The IOC is serious about looking into inclusion, as shown by the Olympic Virtual Series, the Olympic Esports Series, and the upcoming Olympic Esports Games. There are still problems, like violence in games, the way they are run, and the debates about how physical they should be. That being said, many of these can be solved by carefully choosing games, making rules that are the same for everyone, and building federations. A separate esports Olympic event could keep the spirit of the Olympics alive while getting fans and athletes involved in this new sport. So, instead of making esports a main Summer Olympic sport, it makes more sense and is more powerful for esports to have its own Olympic-style Games. This is an evolution that honours the past while looking to the future.