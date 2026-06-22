Sea of Thieves is reportedly being adapted into a live-action movie

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In the constant jostling for a leg up on one another, the gaming titans of Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo are constantly exploring new ways to excel and evolve beyond each other's grasp. While we have seen the pendulum swing differently frequently, one area that Microsoft in particular is facing serious competition is in the form of big screen adaptations, as while A Minecraft Movie has proven to be successful, Nintendo has already conquered the box office twice with The Super Mario Bros. flicks and Sony has offered Until Dawn, Uncharted, and Gran Turismo.

It seems like one of the next major box office outings based on a Microsoft video game won't come from an established and long-running tentpole series like Halo or The Elder Scrolls, but rather from a recent immense success. According to Entertainment Weekly, a live-action Sea of Thieves movie is in active development, with the film being produced by Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Destin Daniel Cretton.

Speaking about this plan, Xbox chief content officer Matt Booty stated: "The main character of a Sea of Thieves game is actually the player and the community. So if you sit down to think about Sea of Thieves, it's not, Who are the main characters? What's the plot? It's a super social game, but there's a tone to Sea of Thieves. It's built on a very cooperative community, so you can start to sense what that's going to be like."

This is all on top of an array of other planned video game film adaptations, including Elden Ring and Death Stranding (both from A24), and also Paramount's ambitious Call of Duty adaptation too.