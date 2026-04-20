Alex Garland's Elden Ring movie sets release date

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Bandai Namco has announced the release date and officially confirmed production beginning on A24 and Alex Garland's Elden Ring movie. The film, which we've been aware of since May of last year, is one of the most talked-about video game adaptations of the day, and now we know when it's going to hit cinemas.

"The live-action adaptation of the fantasy game Elden Ring, written and directed by Alex Garland, will be filmed for IMAX and released on March 3, 2028," Bandai Namco confirms via its site. We also got a full list of the cast, adding some new names to the list we'd already been building:



Kit Connor



Ben Whishaw



Cailee Spaeny



Tom Burke



Havana Rose Liu



Sonoya Mizuno



Jonathan Pryce



Ruby Cruz



Nick Offerman



John Hodgkinson



Jefferson Hall



Emma Laird



Peter Serafinowicz



We're not sure who these people are playing in the film, but we're sure to find out in between now and 2028. Bandai also confirms the film begins production in Spring this year, something we could have guessed considering set photos have been discovered on the internet.

The Elden Ring movie premieres on the 3rd of March, 2028.