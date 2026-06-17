Director Michael Sarnoski wants his Death Stranding adaptation to "feel big, but also offbeat"

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It looks like the production of the Death Stranding live-action movie from A24 will soon start ramping up. In a new interview article with Variety, director Michael Sarnoski spoke briefly about the project and what he wants to achieve with it, noting that the plan is for the flick to film next year in Iceland and Northern Ireland.

The report states that Sarnoski recently turned in a second draft for the script of the project, with the plan for this narrative to "feel big, but also offbeat and character driven." He also touched upon how this movie will feed into the established world created by Hideo Kojima.

"This takes place in the world of the video game, but I have my own set of characters. There are some like overlapping characters that fans will be excited to see, but it's very much my own story within this universe."

If production is set to commence next year, a reasonable assumption would be that the Death Stranding film will be aiming to premiere sometime in 2028 or beyond.