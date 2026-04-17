The Call of Duty Movie will open in cinemas in June 2028

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One of the video game series that production companies have been eager to land for adaptation purposes is Call of Duty, as Activision's shooter series has an immense player following, which will surely translate into cinemagoing fans, right?

Relatively recently, it was confirmed that Paramount and Activision had struck up a deal to make Call of Duty into a film, and now as part of CinemaCon, a few extra bits of information about the project has been shared.

For one, we're told that the Call of Duty movie will open in cinemas on June 30, 2028, so in just over two year's time. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the project will be written by Taylor Sheridan (yes, the Yellowstone creator, but also the individual who gave the world Sicario!) and it will be directed by Pete Berg (Lone Survivor), so there are two key creative forces attached that are experienced in making action war films.

Beyond this, there's nothing new to share, so we'll just have to stay tuned for a wider update on casting choices and such.