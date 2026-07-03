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Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is now available to watch via Disney+

The horror sequel has officially made its streaming debut.

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On top of X-Men '97's second season just debuting on Disney+, subscribers to the streaming platform have now also been treated to another surprise addition. It has been revealed that the horror sequel, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, has been added to Disney+ through the Hulu collaboration, meaning you can check out the Samara Weaving-led follow-up from the comfort of your home as of writing, following it debuting in cinemas in March.

For more from Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, we reviewed the film and enjoyed our time with it, as you can see in full in our dedicated analysis.

Beyond this, as for what Disney+ fans have to look forward to in the weeks ahead, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will soon land on the platform, followed a week later by Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi.

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

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Ready or Not 2: Here I ComeScore

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Unfortunately, Grace Le Domas won't have long to celebrate having survived the games in the first film, as she is now thrown straight into a new series of bloody horrors.



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