Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is now available to watch via Disney+

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On top of X-Men '97's second season just debuting on Disney+, subscribers to the streaming platform have now also been treated to another surprise addition. It has been revealed that the horror sequel, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, has been added to Disney+ through the Hulu collaboration, meaning you can check out the Samara Weaving-led follow-up from the comfort of your home as of writing, following it debuting in cinemas in March.

For more from Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, we reviewed the film and enjoyed our time with it, as you can see in full in our dedicated analysis.

Beyond this, as for what Disney+ fans have to look forward to in the weeks ahead, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will soon land on the platform, followed a week later by Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi.