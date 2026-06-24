The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be coming to Disney+ in late July

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The state of box office in 2026 will likely change a whole lot in the weeks and months ahead, as Supergirl opens later this week, all before The Odyssey in mid-July, and finally Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the end of July. Until these blockbusters arrive, what we do know is that the fourth current biggest flick of the year is The Devil Wears Prada 2, as the movie raked in an impressive $677 million in cinemas during its theatrical run, putting it around $5 million behind the third-placing Project Hail Mary.

Since The Devil Wears Prada 2 opened in cinemas at the start of May, you might be curious about when the film will be coming to Disney+ and making its streaming debut. If so, this information has now been shared.

We're told that The Devil Wears Prada 2 will debut on Disney+ on July 29, meaning in around five weeks you'll be able to watch the flick as part of the subscription you pay for the platform.

If you haven't seen The Devil Wears Prada 2 and are wondering if you should add it to your watchlist, you can read our review of the film here.