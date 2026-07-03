Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi to explore a galaxy far, far away long after the Skywalker Saga

Now that The Mandalorian & Grogu has been in cinemas for a while, you might be curious about what the next major new Star Wars production will be. It turns out, we're set to return to the anime Visions format, except not for a collection of separate short stories, but rather a full-scale anime series dedicated to one narrative thread.

It's known as Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi, and it's a series that explores Star Wars lore well beyond the Skywalker Saga period. It's set in a version of a galaxy far, far away where the Jedi and Sith have both gone missing, and now a new force is rising up to take control of the galaxy. It sure does seem like we have another Darth Vader-like villain in store, until they ignite their lightsaber and reveal they could actually be a Jedi...? Meanwhile, the 'hero' develops a red lightsaber blade, begging the question of who is good and who is evil in this narrative.

Either way, what we do know is that Production I.G. has animated this show (the same team behind Ghost in the Shell), with Kenji Kamiyama returning as a supervising director after helming a few Visions episodes in the past. As for why, The Ninth Jedi actually builds on a story previously offered up in Volumes 1 and 3 of Visions, meaning this is also the first short story to have expanded into its own full-scale series event.

As for the premiere date for The Ninth Jedi, all episodes of the anime series will land on Disney+ on August 5, and you can see the flashy trailer below.