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There are few things better than a truly entertaining horror film where the pieces of the puzzle come together to form a mosaic that is far more beautiful than its individual parts might suggest. A clear premise, a good scream queen, genuine surprises, and a touch of self-awareness often go a long way, just like in Ready or Not. For reasons that remain unclear, we've had to wait an unreasonably long time for the sequel, but after seven years, the horror duo, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, have now invited us to the premiere.

Kathryn Newton plays Grace's sister and has a much more optimistic personality. // Searchlight Pictures

Their new story picks up exactly where the predecessor left off, and lets us meet a shattered Grace Le Domas (or should we call her MacCaullay again?) who stumbles out of the burning building where hide-and-seek was played in the predecessor. How does one explain everything that has happened to the police and wider family? We find out early on, when Grace's sister Faith MacCaullay turns up. Their history is clearly fraught with betrayal and conflict, but they don't have time to sort out their problems before they quickly find themselves caught up in another round of games.

To explain how this can continue after Grace so clearly won in the first film, a smaller universe has been built around the story this time. Now something much bigger is afoot instead, which means a new colourful band of Satanists turns up to kill Grace in the quest for power.

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I'm very unsure whether Ready or Not 2: Here I Come really benefits from the fact that the otherwise rather tight and restrained story is suddenly part of something global, but fortunately it doesn't affect the film to any great extent. This is, instead, Samara Weaving's film; she is, if possible, even better as Grace this time around, and is also aided by superb supporting cast members, with Elijah Wood and Sarah Michelle Gellar in particular deserving a mention for roles that feel tailor-made for them.

It doesn't take long before people start dying in truly violent ways and Grace even has her reluctant sister in the fray. The two constantly bicker in an unexpectedly raw and hateful manner, which livens things up, although in some scenes it takes on a bit of a "buddy cop" feel as they've also been given very different personalities.

This time, a much larger universe has been established around Ready or Not, which consequently loses some of its charm. // Searchlight Pictures

After that, the action moves at a brisk pace, offering just as much laughter as it does scares and the array of colourful enemies ensures it always feels varied. If I had to point out a weakness, however, it's that Grace and Faith escape a little too often thanks to improbable luck or improbable clumsiness, and the Deus ex machina solution has never been something I'm particularly fond of.

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Fortunately, though, the film keeps you entertained right to the finish, and ultimately this is a good horror film, one I would have appreciated even more if I hadn't known there was a predecessor that was just that bit sharper. I suspect this won't be the last film in the series and the fact that I still feel I'd be happy to see a third instalment feels like confirmation that this is a film horror fans should give a chance.

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