Predator: Badlands is getting a comic series that serves as an official prequel

This autumn, Predator fans will be flocking to cinemas to see the next project from director Dan Trachtenberg. Known as Predator: Badlands, this action film is regarded as a bit of a buddy hero-like film, where a Predator warrior teams up with a mutilated synthetic to take on an impossible hunt.

While that film will exist in and of itself, for those who want more and are looking for additional lore around the project, Marvel and 20th Century Studios are publishing a comic run that serves as the official prequel for the film. It's known simply as Predator: Badlands (2025) and as for what this run promises, the synopsis explains:

"The official prequel, done in collaboration with director Dan Trachtenberg, to the new, eagerly anticipated film, PREDATOR: BADLANDS, is here! A young Yautja warrior is given a seemingly simple task by his father: Retrieve a piece of technology from a derelict spaceship that crashed years ago. Inside, however, an ancient and deadly threat lies in wait. Now the Predator will become the prey..."

The arrival date for the first issue is set for November 12, a few days after the film debuts on November 7. It's written by Ethan Sacks and for a taste of what kind of action the comic promises, check out the cover art below.

