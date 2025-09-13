Predator: Badlands director says the film is "like Chewbacca and C-3PO: The Movie"

HQ

Predator isn't really a franchise known for its comedic side, but director Dan Trachtenberg is hoping to show a lighter side of the ugly aliens in the upcoming Predator: Badlands. It seems as if we're in for an unlikely duo pairing in the movie, similar to Chewbacca and C-3PO.

"I've made the comparison that it's like Chewbacca and C-3PO: The Movie. But C-3PO is the nervous Nellie; the fun of Thia is that she is really unflappable," Trachtenberg said, describing how there are some differences between the golden droid and Elle Fanning's robot character in Badlands. "She is positive under any circumstance. You get a flavor of that personality in the trailer when she pops into frame after slicing and dicing some crazy creatures. That is a really fun character to be stuck with a Predator, a Yautja that is a real hard ass and doesn't really want to talk too much."

Speaking in the latest issue of SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar), Trachtenberg also spoke about the comedic side of the movie. "There's nothing like a laugh that is a cathartic release amidst all of the intensity and violence and all that stuff. So I love when there's comedy and there's fun in an action thing. I don't respond when something is just pure comedy, for whatever reason, I don't often fall. So it was a joy to make a movie like this where I get to embrace the kind of things that I like in action movies," he said.

Predator: Badlands releases on the 7th of November.