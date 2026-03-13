Poppy Playtime releases a new uncensored trailer to celebrate the success of Chapter 5, console version will arrive this year

HQ

Poppy Playtime Chapter 5: Broken Things surprised all players by reaching an "open" conclusion to a conflict that the developers had been preparing us for for years. With lots of chases, scares and highly original puzzles, as we told you in our review, this latest chapter of Poppy Playtime left many players wanting more, as they can never get enough of Poppy.

Broken Things has been the most successful release in the franchise, holding the top spot in Steam sales for over 24 hours, selling much more than the previous chapters and being the most viewed on Twitch. To mark the huge success of the release of this fifth chapter, Mob Entertainment has given us an extended, uncensored trailer that shows us the not-so-beloved Outnimals once again. Mob Entertainment is also taking this opportunity to remind us that the game will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch this year. If you're stuck on Chapter 5, here's our guide. You can also check out our story summary here.

Have you played all the Poppy Playtime instalments yet?