Everything you need to know before Poppy Playtime: Chapter 5

To begin with, it should be noted that Poppy Playtime is the only game from MOB Entertainment, formerly known as EnchantedMob. Founded in 2015 by brothers Seth and Zach Bellinger during their high school days, they started out as a YouTube channel making animated music videos. The brothers continued to work until they moved to St. Louis in the summer of 2020, following a plan of action to grow the company. The following year, in October 2021, they released the first chapter of Poppy Playtime, where they continue to focus their efforts on completing the story.

MOB Entertainment is another example of how, nowadays and as a general rule, horror games are led by indie studios with ideas that differ from those of large companies, which tend not to dare to take a chance on this type of story. This is where independent studios come in, providing a platform for young developers with original ideas. In recent years, we have seen games such as Madison, Visage, and Evil Nun: The Broken Mask. These indie titles seek to bring a different vision to horror thanks to the creative freedom they enjoy by not being under the control of a major publisher.

After this introduction, let's move on to the guide to fully understand where Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 comes from.

Notice: this article will contain many spoilers from the plot of the video game in previous chapters. For a better experience, we recommend playing them in order (they're not as scary as they seem) and when Chapter 5 is released, don't miss our review!

Poppy Playtime Chapter 1: A Tight Squeeze

This first chapter introduces us to the history of the Playtime Co. toy factory and its current situation. We play as a former employee of the company who returns years later to find that all the employees have disappeared. The title begins with a letter to the protagonist, urging him to find the red poppy and asking for his help in locating all the missing persons, assuring him that they are still inside after ten years.

In this part, we are introduced to the Grab Pack, the device we will use to interact with objects throughout the game. We also meet Huggy Wuggy, the game's iconic antagonist, who chases us until we manage to defeat him after an intense chase through the conveyor belt tunnels. Finally, we reach the poppy and enter a room where we find Poppy, the doll that gives the series its name.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 2: Fly in a Web

The second chapter begins right after rescuing the Poppy doll. We arrive at the office of Elliot Ludwig, founder of Playtime Co., where we find a tape with his biography and the reasons that motivated the creation of the company. Shortly after, we meet Poppy again, who informs us that they can escape on a train, but it needs electricity. We follow Poppy, who is captured by elongated pink arms, and later discover that it was Mommy Long Legs, the antagonist of the second chapter, behind it all.

Exploring, we end up in a room where it is revealed that Ludwig was not the only one in charge of the company; there's also Leith Pierre, Stella Greyver, and Eddie Ritterman. When we encounter Mommy Long Legs, she has Poppy in one of her arms and forces us to complete three tests before she will let us go. Once we have passed the memory test, we will have to pass another one where we have to avoid Huggy Wuggy and the last one, where we must escape from PJ Plug-a-Pillar. This is how we meet Kissy Missy, the female version of Huggy, who opens a door for us so that we can move on.

After passing the tests, Mommy Long Legs will get angry with us and make us play hide and seek to get the last code required. Finally, we manage to defeat her by trapping her in a shredder, but a metal hand appears and takes her corpse away. Shortly afterwards, we discover on a tape that the hand belongs to The Prototype, an extremely intelligent experiment. We meet up with Poppy and manage to board the train, but it derails, taking us into the unknown.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3: Deep Sleep

The chapter begins with the protagonist surviving the train derailment, only to be captured by Catnap, the antagonist of this chapter and a member of the Smiling Critters. He throws the protagonist into the rubbish shredder, from which he manages to escape. From there, he receives a call from Ollie, a new character who seems to have access to different parts of the factory and is willing to help us with Catnap, a loyal follower of The Prototype and the last obstacle standing between us and him.

The path leads us to Playcare, an underground orphanage where Playtime Co. conducted experiments on orphans and is now Catnap's lair. During our exploration, we suffer the effects of red smoke, which causes us to hallucinate. To destroy it, we arrive at "Home Sweet Home", the orphans' lodgings. Once the site's electricity is restored, we meet up again with Kissy and Poppy, who apologises for her betrayal and asks for our help in killing the Prototype.

Following the encounter, Ollie informs us that we must go to the Playcare school, where Miss Delight, a doll that simulates a teacher, awaits us and will chase us when we stop looking at her. We will finish her off by crushing her head in an electric door. Later, we arrive at the lower level of Playcare, where we see Catnap worshipping a sculpture of toy corpses in honour of the Prototype. We go through a maze and find Dogday, mutilated by Catnap, who tells us to leave the factory. The Smiling Critters use Dogday's corpse to kill us, but we escape.

Finally, we reach the generator room, where we confront and defeat Catnap by electrocuting him. As he lies dying, the hand of The Prototype appears, killing him and taking his corpse away. Ollie congratulates us and warns us that we are closer to the final threat. We restore the power, clear the red smoke, and find Poppy and Kissy. Poppy shows us a security tape of the so-called "Hour of Joy," an event in which the toys massacred the employees and visitors at the factory. They reach an elevator that goes both up and down, so they leave Kissy to go down alone. The doll's screams of terror can be heard, prompting Poppy to try to go back for her, but the gates close and we are trapped.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 4: Safe Haven

This chapter begins right where the previous one ends, with the protagonist dragged into the depths of the toy factory where new dangers lurk, as well as various documents and VHS tapes. After finding the diary of an orphan named Riley, we arrive at an underground prison near a toy graveyard, where The Doctor appears. Upon reaching the archive, we will have to face the Pianosaurus and meet our ally Doey the Doughman, who will later help us confront The Doctor and take his Omni-hand, necessary to fix the Safe Haven generator. After a few small plot twists, we arrive at a maze and, in another battle, we obtain the Omni-chip from The Doctor's brain.

Thanks to teamwork with Doey, who distracts The Prototype, we can finally repair the generator. After an explosion that destroys numerous toys as part of The Prototype's plan, Doey turns against us and, after defeating him, we use a surveillance camera to search for possible survivors. After falling through a hole, despite Kissy Missy's attempts to save us, we end up at the entrance to the laboratory, where we discover that Huggy Wuggy is still alive. Just as he is about to catch us, we find ourselves locked in a room where red smoke begins to appear...

With this, you are now up to date and ready to start playing Poppy Playtime Chapter 5: Broken Things and enjoy it from the beginning. Although it seems that we have told many parts of the story, there are certain details that are still to be discovered, so if you are left wanting more, you can play the four chapters, where you will discover that not everything is as it seems...