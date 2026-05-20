PlayStation's next State of Play will happen on June 2

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We've been wondering what the plan was for the other major publishers for this 'not-E3' season, as up until a few moments ago, the Summer Game Fest period was to be headlined by Geoff Keighley's show and also the Xbox Games Showcase (and the Gears of War: E-Day Direct). There is a rumour that Nintendo will be hosting a show sometime in mid-June, but as for PlayStation... Well, now we have a firm answer.

The new start to the 'not-E3' period has been confirmed as now it's revealed Sony will host a PlayStation State of Play broadcast on the evening of June 2. Planned for 22:00 BST/23:00 CEST, this will be a big event, where over an hour's worth of reveals are promised, with a considerable amount of the show dedicated to Insomniac's Marvel's Wolverine.

We're told the show will offer "more than 60 minutes of updates, announcements, and gameplay reveals from top studios around the world," and that Marvel's Wolverine will kick things off in a lengthy look that focuses on the "upcoming third-person action-adventure game showing off Logan's brutal and relentless combat along with some new details."

As ever, you can tune into the show via PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels.