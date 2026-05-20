Rumor: There is a Nintendo Direct planned for mid-June

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As of today, there are just two weeks and two days left until Geoff Keighley kicks off the summer's biggest gaming event, Summer Game Fest, which will be followed two days later by Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase - an event that has been huge in recent years. Typically, more activities are held during this period, often referred to as "not-E3," and perhaps Nintendo will host one of its own.

The highly reliable journalist Jeff Grubb says he's heard that a Nintendo Direct is in the works for around mid-June. This fits well with Nintendo's historical pattern for this time of year, so there's a good chance there will be a show this summer as well. Furthermore, Nintendo head Shuntaro Furukawa recently stated that the company has "new titles prepared for the second half of this fiscal year, in addition to those already announced," and a Nintendo Direct in June would undoubtedly be an excellent opportunity to announce something - and then perhaps showcase games at Gamescom, given that they confirmed their participation in the massive German trade show yesterday.