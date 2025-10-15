Summer Game Fest confirmed to return on June 5 next year

HQ

Just a few months ago, we were watching Summer Game Fest with great interest, eagerly awaiting the start of this year's summer vacation. As usual, it was a huge success for organizer and host Geoff Keighley, who set new audience records.

It was confirmed early on that there would be another Summer Game Fest next year, but at that point we had no further information - until today. Via Threads, it has been announced that "Summer Game Fest returns LIVE on Friday, June 5, 2026, from the legendary Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles!"

And that's not all. Even though there are still eight months to go, Keighley writes that we can look forward to "a spectacular, cross-platform showcase of what's next in video games." If the same pattern used in recent years continues, we can probably look forward to a Sony event shortly before and this year's big Microsoft event two days later. In addition, Nintendo is likely to run a Direct stream around this time, and as usual, we can probably look forward to much more.

Exciting, but before that, we have The Game Awards in December (organized by Keighley, who is also the host here), and we can safely assume that some of what is shown there will also appear at Summer Game Fest.

Even though it's a long way off... what would be your absolute dream announcement at Summer Game Fest 2026?