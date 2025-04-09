Xbox Games Showcase confirmed for June 8, followed by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct

HQ

Two months remain before the (formerly) E3 week, and Microsoft has been the first one to confirm a gaming showcase. It will be on Sunday, June 8, in the usual spot, 10 AM PT (that's 18:00 BST, 19:00 CEST), the same day and time Microsoft has been doing E3 conferences for years and years.

It will be, as usual, an Xbox Games Showcase. And it seems like the big game they want to focus on this year is The Outer Worlds 2, as a special Direct will follow immediately after the Xbox Showcase ends, just like they did with Starfield a few years back and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 last year, with The Outer Worlds 2 being another RPG coming from Avowed creator Obsidian, and hopefully launching this year.

"This year, the show will be digital-only - our livestream will bring you everything you'll need to know about what's next for Xbox, no matter where in the world you're watching", Microsoft said. YouTube videos and the official Xbox Podcast will follow with more information about the games showcased for Xbox Series X/S, PC, and perhaps other consoles... and platforms, including their new handheld devices.

Remember that, two days before the Xbox Games Showcase, on June 6, Summer Game Fest will return with another two-hour conference. And, as we learned last week, Nintendo will launch Switch 2 on June 5, so it will be a busy week here at Gamereactor, but we will work hard to bring you all the information you need to know about the future of gaming.