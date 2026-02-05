PlayStation 5 up to over 92 million units sold, overcoming PS3's lifetime sales

HQ

The latest financial information from Sony has been shared and now we know the latest sales figures relating to the PlayStation 5 console. After hitting around 84 million units in November, making the platform a better seller than any Xbox ever, now in the three months that have followed and including the hectic holiday period, a further eight million units have been shipped, putting the lifetime sales of the device up to over 92 million.

For reference, this is now more than the PS3 ever achieved, with that console sitting at around 87.4 million sold units, while the PS5 also mostly keeps pace with the PS4, which sold around 94.4 million units in the same period of time.

It should be said that 2026 will likely be a very lucrative year for Sony and PS5 sales, as the on-track Grand Theft Auto VI, which won't be launching on PC at debut, will likely lead to a big influx in console sales in November and in the months ahead so that fans are ready to experience Rockstar's epic. To this end, it wouldn't be surprising to see 20 million PS5 units shifted in this calendar year, which would bring the total well above the 110 million milestone, see the PS5 unseat the Wii and the original PlayStation, and see the PS5 right on the tail of the PS4's lifetime sales.

We also aren't expecting a PS6 until 2028, unlike the next Xbox that could debut in 2027, meaning there's plenty of time for PS5 to continue steaming up the all-time best-selling console chart.