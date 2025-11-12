PlayStation 5 continues to sell at an impressive rate, has now shipped more units than any Xbox ever

HQ

If you need any proof that Sony and Microsoft operate at very different tiers when it comes to selling video game consoles, the latest financial report from Sony is a great place to look.

The latest quarterly data confirms that the PS5 has shipped an additional 3.9 million units in the second quarter of the fiscal year, which with a bit of rough calculations should now see the console sitting at around 84.2 million units.

For reference, this is enough to see the PS5 become the ninth best-selling video game console of all-time, playing it a few million shy of PS3 (with Christmas coming up, this record surely won't last for long...) and even now ahead of the best-selling Xbox ever, the Xbox 360, which totalled around 84 million units sold during its life-span.

We shouldn't expect the PS5 to jump much further up the all-time list for some time however, as in seventh place is the Wii at just over 101 million sold units. While Sony tends to see an influx of sales during the third quarter of the fiscal year (the one that includes Christmas), Q3 last year saw almost 10 million units shifted, so it'd need to move quite a few more than that if it intends to knock the Wii of its tier and become a 100 million-selling console by the end of this fiscal year.