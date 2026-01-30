PlayStation 6 could end up launching a lot later than previously expected

HQ

In a number of instances, various industry figures have pointed to a launch of the PlayStation 6 sometime in 2027, but it may turn out that this is quite a way off the mark - at least if analyst David Gibson is to be believed, as he has published a dedicated report on Sony's Q3 performance.

He also serves as Senior Analyst at MST Financial, and believes he can discern that a PlayStation 6 launch is significantly further off than initially assumed.

He says that the launch is "likely to be delayed longer than many expected," though he does not provide any estimate as to when that might be. However, we assume that if he is right, the launch would be pushed beyond 2027.

It is also possible that Sony is currently taking a very close look at component prices, which would make console launches on this scale particularly challenging.