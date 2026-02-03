Take-Two denies rumours: GTA 6 will launch with physical editions in November

HQ

Last week, rumours about Grand Theft Auto VI not having physical versions for sale at launch started making the rounds. That would probably not be a big problem for most of you, as the large majority of players buy their games digitally these days, but it could have a noteworthy impact for such an extremely anticipated game as GTA 6. Not only because sales are expected to be so strong that even missing out on the relatively small percentage of physical copies could mean millions of potential buyers. Another reason is the extra load this would bring to the servers on PlayStation and Xbox' stores. We've seen how this affected Hollow Knight: Silksong's launch and other anticipated titles through the years. Fortunately, it seems like there's no need to worry...for the time being.

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO at GTA's publisher Take-Two, denied the rumours when speaking with Variety by stating it's "not the plan" to delay the physical editions of GTA 6 to 2027. It's interesting that he didn't just say "no, that's not going to happen", but maybe he has learned his lesson after telling us a second delay was very unlikely less than three months before GTA 6 actually was delayed to the 19th of November. Speaking of which...

Zelnick also told investors that GTA 6 is still set to launch on the 19th of November, so we'll see if third time is the charm in nine months.