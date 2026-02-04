Next Xbox console could be coming as soon as next year, at least judging by AMD's latest comments

HQ

While Microsoft has not yet mentioned anything of substance about when the next-generation of Xbox consoles will make their arrival, we do know that they are in-development with work supported by AMD who is co-engineering the chipset and silicon inside the machine.

As you might expect, this likely means that AMD is somewhat familiar with how production is progressing on the next Xbox, a particular bit of information that stood out during an earning call led by AMD CEO Lisa Su.

As per The Verge, Su stated: "Development of Microsoft's next-gen Xbox, featuring an AMD semi-custom SoC, is progressing well to support a launch in 2027."

It should be said that this doesn't confirm a 2027 launch for the next console, as it simply implies that AMD is ready to support Microsoft when it launches its next major gaming hardware. However, as Microsoft is currently celebrating 25 years of Xbox, with the official anniversary in November, perhaps that would be an interesting time to at least announce the next Xbox system, leaving space for a launch in the following calendar year. This would somewhat reflect its plans for Xbox Series X, which was properly revealed to the world in late 2019 before then launching in late 2020.

What do you think, are the stars aligning?