Paris Saint-Germain at Club World Cup: dates, rivals and path to the final

HQ

Paris Saint-Germain, recent European champions, is of course one of the 32 clubs participating in the FIFA Club World Cup, and the only French club at the new and exciting competition.

Luis Enrique's squad have become a force to be reckoned with, so it's natural that their matches will be some of the most expected of the competition. After winning French League, French Cup and Champions League, will they end their season conquering the world?

PSG Group Stage Matches at Club World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain is part of group B, a tough one, that includes Atletico Madrid, recent Libertadores champions Botafogo and 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup winners Seattle Sounders. The matches are:



Sunday, 15 June: PSG vs. Atlético de Madrid: 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Friday, 20 June: PSG vs. Botafogo: 2:00 BST, 3:00 CEST



Monday, 23 June: Seattle Sounders vs. PSG: 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Potential path for the final for PSG at Club World Cup

As PSG is part of Group B, if they advance to the round of 16 they would face teams in group A. That means their potential rivals in the first knock-out stage are:



Palmeiras



Porto



Al Ahly



Inter Miami



And, depending on whether they finish first or second in the group, they would play their games on:



Saturday, June 28: Winner of Group A vs. Runner up of Group B: 17:00 AM BST, 18:00 CEST



Sunday, June 29: Winner of Group B vs. Runner up of Group A: 17:00 AM BST, 18:00 CEST



If they win it, their next rivals in quarter-finals would be one among this list:



Flamengo



ES Tunis



Chelsea



Los Angeles FC



Bayern Munich



Auckland City



Boca Juniors



Benfica



After that, they could play the quarter-finals games on Saturday July 5 at 3:00 CEST or Saturday July 5 at 18:00 CEST, and either one of the semi-finals on Tuesday, July 8, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST on July 8 or July 9. Remember that the final is on Sunday, July 13, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST. Do you think Paris Saint-Germain will be there?