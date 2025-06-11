English
Paris Saint-Germain at Club World Cup: dates, rivals and path to the final

Confirmed matches and potential rivals for PSG into quarter-finals at Club World Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain, recent European champions, is of course one of the 32 clubs participating in the FIFA Club World Cup, and the only French club at the new and exciting competition.

Luis Enrique's squad have become a force to be reckoned with, so it's natural that their matches will be some of the most expected of the competition. After winning French League, French Cup and Champions League, will they end their season conquering the world?

PSG Group Stage Matches at Club World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain is part of group B, a tough one, that includes Atletico Madrid, recent Libertadores champions Botafogo and 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup winners Seattle Sounders. The matches are:


  • Sunday, 15 June: PSG vs. Atlético de Madrid: 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Friday, 20 June: PSG vs. Botafogo: 2:00 BST, 3:00 CEST

  • Monday, 23 June: Seattle Sounders vs. PSG: 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

Potential path for the final for PSG at Club World Cup

As PSG is part of Group B, if they advance to the round of 16 they would face teams in group A. That means their potential rivals in the first knock-out stage are:


  • Palmeiras

  • Porto

  • Al Ahly

  • Inter Miami

And, depending on whether they finish first or second in the group, they would play their games on:


  • Saturday, June 28: Winner of Group A vs. Runner up of Group B: 17:00 AM BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Sunday, June 29: Winner of Group B vs. Runner up of Group A: 17:00 AM BST, 18:00 CEST

If they win it, their next rivals in quarter-finals would be one among this list:


  • Flamengo

  • ES Tunis

  • Chelsea

  • Los Angeles FC

  • Bayern Munich

  • Auckland City

  • Boca Juniors

  • Benfica

After that, they could play the quarter-finals games on Saturday July 5 at 3:00 CEST or Saturday July 5 at 18:00 CEST, and either one of the semi-finals on Tuesday, July 8, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST on July 8 or July 9. Remember that the final is on Sunday, July 13, at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST. Do you think Paris Saint-Germain will be there?

