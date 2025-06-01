Records and landmarks from Champions League winner PSG and the 5-0 thrashing to Inter

HQ

Paris Saint-Germain is the new European champion, and undoubtedly the team of the season: a treble, with French cup and league as well as a dominant Champions League run that included a 5-0 thrashing to Inter. Huge success for the French club with Qatari money, which after a not that successful trend of signing football megstars like Neymar, Messii and Mbappé, has finally relied on Luis Enrique's expertise to turn it into an European powerhouse. A triumph of collective play from individuals.

The Champions League final on May 31, 2025, will be remembered for years to come by many things, mainly the first Champions League title for PSG, and third European trophy after the muuuch less prestigious Cup Winner's Cup in 1996 and UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2001. But there were other landmarks, including being the first French side to win Champions League since 1993 , Olympique Marseielle.

For coach Luis Enrique, this is the second Champions League title, but most spectacularly, his second treble: the first one was exactly ten years ago, winning LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Champions League with FC Barcelona. Since Luis Enrique came to PSG in 2023, he has won seven out of eight trophies his team played, only missing Champions League 2024.

And the match, what a match! A 5-0 victory in a Champions League final had never happened. A thrashing of epic proportions that will be recorded in history books. 5-0 is the all time record as final with largest win, including European Cups, surpassing Real Madrid 7 - 3 Frankfurt in 1960.