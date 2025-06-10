FIFA Club World Cup full schedule with European times: from group stage to final
All Club World Cup matches with kick-off times.
It's finally time: we are only days away for the first edition of the revamped FIFA Club World Cup, a competition that will pit together football clubs from all over the world, in the dates and with the format typically used for the Nations' World Cup.
We have been eagerly anticipating this competition for many months, and finally, on Saturday June 14 (Sunday at 1:00 AM, CEST, 2:00 BST in Europe) the inaugural match between Al-Ahly and Inter Miami will start. Miami, let's not forget, it's there as a "wild card", a special place for a club of the host country, something that most critics believe it was forced so that Messi would play it...
The FIFA Club World Cup is taking place between June 14 and July 13 in the US. That means that some matches will take place at weird hours for us, European fans, but it's sure that the semi-finals (June 8 and 9) and final (June 13) will take place at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST.
Here we go, the complete schedule of the FIFA Club World Cup, so you don't miss any match. Dates have been used are BST (UK) and CEST (central European summer time). Remember that all games will be broadcast globally for free in DAZN.
Group Stage
Sunday, June 15
Group A: Al Ahly vs Inter Miami - 1:00 BST, 2:00 CEST
Group C: Bayern Munich vs Auckland City - 18:00 BST, 18:00 CEST
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico de Madrid - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Group A: Palmeiras vs Porto - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST
Monday, June 16
Group B: Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders - 03:00 BST, 04:00 CEST
Group C: Chelsea vs LAFC - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Group D: Boca Juniors vs Benfica - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST
Tuesday, June 17
Group C: Flamengo vs Esperance de Tunis - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
Group F: Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST
Group E: River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Group F: Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST
Wednesday, June 18
Group E: Monterrey vs Inter Milan - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
Group G: Manchester City vs Wydad AC - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST
Group H: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Group H: Pachuca vs FC Salzburg - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST
Thursday, June 19
Group G: Al Ain vs Juventus - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
Group A: Palmeiras vs Al Ahly - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST
Group A: Inter Miami vs Porto - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Group B: Seattle Sounders vs Atletico de Madrid - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST
Friday, June 20
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain vs Botafogo - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
Group C: Benfica vs Auckland City - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST
Group D: Flamengo vs Chelsea - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Group D: LAFC vs Esperance de Tunis - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST
Saturday, June 21
Group C: Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST
Group E: Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Group F: Fluminense vs Ulsan HD - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST
Sunday, June 22
Group E: River Plate vs Monterrey - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
Group G: Juventus vs Wydad AC - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST
Group H: Real Madrid vs Pachuca - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Group H: FC Salzburg vs Al Hilal - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST
Monday, June 23
Group G: Manchester City vs Al Ain - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
Group B: Atletico de Madrid vs Botafogo - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST
Group B: Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Group A: Inter Miami vs Palmeiras - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST
Tuesday, June 24
Group A: Porto vs Al Ahly - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
Group C: Benfica vs Bayern Munich - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST
Group C: Auckland City vs Boca Juniors - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Group D: Esperance de Tunis vs Chelsea - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST
Wednesday, June 25
Group D: LAFC vs Flamengo - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
Group E: Inter Milan vs River Plate - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST
Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST
Thursday, June 26
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
Group G: Wydad AC vs Al Ain - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST
Group G: Juventus vs Manchester City - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Group H: Al Hilal vs Mexico Pachuca - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST
Friday, June 27
Group H: FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
Round of 16
Saturday, June 28
Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group B - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST
Winners of Group C vs Runners-up of Group D - 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST
Sunday, June 29
Winners of Group B vs Runners-up of Group A - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST
Winners of Group D vs Runners-up of Group C - 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST
Monday, June 30
Winners of Group E vs Runners-up of Group F - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Tuesday, July 1
Winners of Group G vs Runners-up of Group H - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST
Winners of Group H vs Runners-up of Group G (Miami, Hard Rock Stadium - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST
Wednesday, July 2
Winners of Group F vs Runners-up of Group E - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST