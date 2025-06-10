English
FIFA Club World Cup full schedule with European times: from group stage to final

All Club World Cup matches with kick-off times.

It's finally time: we are only days away for the first edition of the revamped FIFA Club World Cup, a competition that will pit together football clubs from all over the world, in the dates and with the format typically used for the Nations' World Cup.

We have been eagerly anticipating this competition for many months, and finally, on Saturday June 14 (Sunday at 1:00 AM, CEST, 2:00 BST in Europe) the inaugural match between Al-Ahly and Inter Miami will start. Miami, let's not forget, it's there as a "wild card", a special place for a club of the host country, something that most critics believe it was forced so that Messi would play it...

The FIFA Club World Cup is taking place between June 14 and July 13 in the US. That means that some matches will take place at weird hours for us, European fans, but it's sure that the semi-finals (June 8 and 9) and final (June 13) will take place at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST.

Here we go, the complete schedule of the FIFA Club World Cup, so you don't miss any match. Dates have been used are BST (UK) and CEST (central European summer time). Remember that all games will be broadcast globally for free in DAZN.

Group Stage

Sunday, June 15


  • Group A: Al Ahly vs Inter Miami - 1:00 BST, 2:00 CEST

  • Group C: Bayern Munich vs Auckland City - 18:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Group B: Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico de Madrid - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Group A: Palmeiras vs Porto - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST

Monday, June 16


  • Group B: Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders - 03:00 BST, 04:00 CEST

  • Group C: Chelsea vs LAFC - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Group D: Boca Juniors vs Benfica - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST

Tuesday, June 17


  • Group C: Flamengo vs Esperance de Tunis - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Group F: Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Group E: River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Group F: Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST

Wednesday, June 18


  • Group E: Monterrey vs Inter Milan - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Group G: Manchester City vs Wydad AC - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Group H: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Group H: Pachuca vs FC Salzburg - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST

Thursday, June 19


  • Group G: Al Ain vs Juventus - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Group A: Palmeiras vs Al Ahly - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Group A: Inter Miami vs Porto - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Group B: Seattle Sounders vs Atletico de Madrid - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST

Friday, June 20


  • Group B: Paris Saint-Germain vs Botafogo - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Group C: Benfica vs Auckland City - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Group D: Flamengo vs Chelsea - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Group D: LAFC vs Esperance de Tunis - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST

Saturday, June 21


  • Group C: Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Group E: Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Group F: Fluminense vs Ulsan HD - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST

Sunday, June 22


  • Group E: River Plate vs Monterrey - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Group G: Juventus vs Wydad AC - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Group H: Real Madrid vs Pachuca - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Group H: FC Salzburg vs Al Hilal - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST

Monday, June 23


  • Group G: Manchester City vs Al Ain - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Group B: Atletico de Madrid vs Botafogo - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Group B: Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Group A: Inter Miami vs Palmeiras - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST

Tuesday, June 24


  • Group A: Porto vs Al Ahly - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Group C: Benfica vs Bayern Munich - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Group C: Auckland City vs Boca Juniors - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Group D: Esperance de Tunis vs Chelsea - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST

Wednesday, June 25


  • Group D: LAFC vs Flamengo - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Group E: Inter Milan vs River Plate - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST

Thursday, June 26


  • Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Group G: Wydad AC vs Al Ain - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Group G: Juventus vs Manchester City - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

  • Group H: Al Hilal vs Mexico Pachuca - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST

Friday, June 27


  • Group H: FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

Round of 16

Saturday, June 28


  • Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group B - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Winners of Group C vs Runners-up of Group D - 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST

Sunday, June 29


  • Winners of Group B vs Runners-up of Group A - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Winners of Group D vs Runners-up of Group C - 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST

Monday, June 30


  • Winners of Group E vs Runners-up of Group F - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

Tuesday, July 1


  • Winners of Group G vs Runners-up of Group H - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Winners of Group H vs Runners-up of Group G (Miami, Hard Rock Stadium - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

Wednesday, July 2


  • Winners of Group F vs Runners-up of Group E - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

Quarterfinals

Friday, July 4


  • Quarterfinal 1 - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

Saturday, July 5


  • Quarterfinal 2 - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST

  • Quarterfinal 3 - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST

  • Quarterfinal 4 - 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 8


  • Semifinal 1 - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

Wednesday, July 9


  • Semifinal 2 - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

Final: Sunday, July 13


  • Final - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST

