FIFA Club World Cup full schedule with European times: from group stage to final

It's finally time: we are only days away for the first edition of the revamped FIFA Club World Cup, a competition that will pit together football clubs from all over the world, in the dates and with the format typically used for the Nations' World Cup.

We have been eagerly anticipating this competition for many months, and finally, on Saturday June 14 (Sunday at 1:00 AM, CEST, 2:00 BST in Europe) the inaugural match between Al-Ahly and Inter Miami will start. Miami, let's not forget, it's there as a "wild card", a special place for a club of the host country, something that most critics believe it was forced so that Messi would play it...

The FIFA Club World Cup is taking place between June 14 and July 13 in the US. That means that some matches will take place at weird hours for us, European fans, but it's sure that the semi-finals (June 8 and 9) and final (June 13) will take place at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST.

Here we go, the complete schedule of the FIFA Club World Cup, so you don't miss any match. Dates have been used are BST (UK) and CEST (central European summer time). Remember that all games will be broadcast globally for free in DAZN.

Group Stage

Sunday, June 15



Group A: Al Ahly vs Inter Miami - 1:00 BST, 2:00 CEST



Group C: Bayern Munich vs Auckland City - 18:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Group B: Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico de Madrid - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Group A: Palmeiras vs Porto - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST



Monday, June 16



Group B: Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders - 03:00 BST, 04:00 CEST



Group C: Chelsea vs LAFC - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Group D: Boca Juniors vs Benfica - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST



Tuesday, June 17



Group C: Flamengo vs Esperance de Tunis - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Group F: Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Group E: River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Group F: Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST



Wednesday, June 18



Group E: Monterrey vs Inter Milan - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Group G: Manchester City vs Wydad AC - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Group H: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Group H: Pachuca vs FC Salzburg - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST



Thursday, June 19



Group G: Al Ain vs Juventus - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Group A: Palmeiras vs Al Ahly - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Group A: Inter Miami vs Porto - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Group B: Seattle Sounders vs Atletico de Madrid - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST



Friday, June 20



Group B: Paris Saint-Germain vs Botafogo - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Group C: Benfica vs Auckland City - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Group D: Flamengo vs Chelsea - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Group D: LAFC vs Esperance de Tunis - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST



Saturday, June 21



Group C: Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Group E: Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Group F: Fluminense vs Ulsan HD - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST



Sunday, June 22



Group E: River Plate vs Monterrey - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Group G: Juventus vs Wydad AC - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Group H: Real Madrid vs Pachuca - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Group H: FC Salzburg vs Al Hilal - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST



Monday, June 23



Group G: Manchester City vs Al Ain - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Group B: Atletico de Madrid vs Botafogo - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Group B: Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Group A: Inter Miami vs Palmeiras - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST



Tuesday, June 24



Group A: Porto vs Al Ahly - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Group C: Benfica vs Bayern Munich - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Group C: Auckland City vs Boca Juniors - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Group D: Esperance de Tunis vs Chelsea - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST



Wednesday, June 25



Group D: LAFC vs Flamengo - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Group E: Inter Milan vs River Plate - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST



Thursday, June 26



Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Group G: Wydad AC vs Al Ain - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Group G: Juventus vs Manchester City - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Group H: Al Hilal vs Mexico Pachuca - 23:00 BST, 00:00 CEST



Friday, June 27



Group H: FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Round of 16

Saturday, June 28



Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group B - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Winners of Group C vs Runners-up of Group D - 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST



Sunday, June 29



Winners of Group B vs Runners-up of Group A - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Winners of Group D vs Runners-up of Group C - 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST



Monday, June 30



Winners of Group E vs Runners-up of Group F - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Tuesday, July 1



Winners of Group G vs Runners-up of Group H - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Winners of Group H vs Runners-up of Group G (Miami, Hard Rock Stadium - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Wednesday, July 2



Winners of Group F vs Runners-up of Group E - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Quarterfinals

Friday, July 4



Quarterfinal 1 - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Saturday, July 5



Quarterfinal 2 - 02:00 BST, 03:00 CEST



Quarterfinal 3 - 17:00 BST, 18:00 CEST



Quarterfinal 4 - 21:00 BST, 22:00 CEST



Semifinals

Tuesday, July 8



Semifinal 1 - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Wednesday, July 9



Semifinal 2 - 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST



Final: Sunday, July 13