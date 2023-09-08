One Piece Season 2 has already been written

HQ

One Piece has been an absolute smash hit for Netflix. Garnering millions of viewers, and being enjoyed across 84 territories, it's clear this live-action anime adaptation is unlike the streamer's past attempts.

Now, a new report from Variety states that the second season of the hit show has already been written. All that's left to do is wait until the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes draw to a close, something that big companies like Netflix and Warner Bros. could do right now if they returned to the table.

It does seem pretty simple to know where One Piece will go next, though. As the writers have 1000+ manga chapters to go off, they won't be running out of source material for some time.