One Piece was viewed by over 18 million people in its first four days of release

Whether you've been reading since chapter 1 or have just dipped your toes into the Grand Line with Netflix's new show, One Piece is proving to still be incredibly popular. We recently reported that the series had been shown off in 84 territories, and now we have some numbers on how many people actually watched it.

According to Netflix, the show garnered 18.5 million viewers in the first four days following its release. This is incredibly impressive, as it beat out the second most-viewed show by 3 million viewers.

The curse of anime adaptations may be over if more shows follow the One Piece formula. It's not the most stellar TV, but it is much more digestible than Cowboy Bebop or Ghost in the Shell.