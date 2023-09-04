One Piece becomes Netflix's biggest hit and beats Stranger Things and Wednesday's records

Whether you're a fan of manga/anime or not, you're sure to have heard of One Piece at some point in your life. The pirate series that follows Monkey D. Luffy's quest to become King of the Pirates and find the legendary Gold Roger's treasure has been making its way down the Grand Line for 30 years now. It's been less than a week since Netflix released the live-action adaptation, and in the months leading up to it we've seen a lot of fear that the series, one of the most beloved in history, would become another poorly adapted product for the screen. But it seems that this has not been the case, quite the opposite.

One Piece has won over critics and audiences alike, with a critical rating of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes (audience rating of 96%), and is already the series with the best average of the year. But it could become Netflix's new flagship (a Jolly Roger, of course) in view of the ratings it has achieved so far. According to Comicbook, the series has become the most watched in 84 territories, breaking a record previously held by Stranger Things and Wednesday. Luffy beats Eleven and the young member of the Addams Family by one territory (both were the most watched in 83 countries), and becomes Netflix's best premiere ever.

With such numbers and the sheer number of One Piece arcs, stories and scripts already out there (the anime is now approaching 1,100 episodes), we have no doubt that Netflix will continue to exploit the brand, and that it has only just begun.