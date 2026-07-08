No Rest for the Wicked has now topped two million sold copies

HQ

While interest in the game seemingly started off a little less intensely than Moon Studios would have wanted, the Ori developer has been reaping plenty of rewards for the current state and plans for No Rest for the Wicked in 2026.

Back in late April, it was confirmed that the game had topped 1.5 million sold copies, with this then soon followed by confirmation the project would be leaving Early Access and launching in its 1.0 state in October. This news has seemingly drummed up plenty of interest, as now Moon Studios has confirmed the game has overcome two million sold copies.

Yep, in less than three months, No Rest for the Wicked has moved an additional 500,000 copies, putting the game into a comfortable place as it nears its 'completed' version this autumn. As the 1.0 launch will also coincide with a console arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, it's a reasonable assumption sales will leap when that time comes, and perhaps again in the future should the rumoured Nintendo Switch 2 edition eventually become a reality.