No Rest for the Wicked shown running on Switch 2

As No Rest for the Wicked approaches its 1.0 release, it seems that multiple platforms are going to be confirmed for the top-down action RPG from Moon Studios. Thomas Mahler did comment on a potential Switch 2 version last year after the console launched, but recently he posted an image of the game running on Nintendo's latest system.

This post was taken down on Mahler's own social media, but Nintendo Life managed to capture an image of it running ahead of time. It's probably the case that Mahler wasn't meant to show off the Nintendo Switch 2 version so early, and there's speculation his image also showed a devkit, which would be a big no-no for Nintendo.

However, this seems to all but confirm that a Nintendo Switch 2 version of No Rest for the Wicked is on the way, and could arrive either with the game's 1.0 launch or soon after it. There's no release date for the full launch yet, but we're anticipating it some time this year considering all the fanfare No Rest for the Wicked has got in recent weeks.