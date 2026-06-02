No Rest for the Wicked 1.0 launches in October 2026

HQ

PC players have been digging through Moon Studios' dark fantasy action RPG for more than two years now, but if you've either only got a console, or if you just wanted to wait until the game was fully out to give it a go, we finally have a release window for the 1.0 version. As confirmed at tonight's State of Play, it arrives in October.

As expected, No Rest for the Wicked's final version will bring a whole host of additional content. We'll see more endgame content, a wrap-up of the narrative, and even more in October. Unfortunately, we don't have a firm date yet, but there's plenty of time between now and October for Moon Studios to get us hyped for the final release of No Rest for the Wicked.

No Rest for the Wicked launches for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in October. It's available now on PC. There's rumour of a Nintendo Switch 2 version, but it hasn't yet been confirmed.