No Rest for the Wicked nears 2 million copies sold as it celebrates 2 years on the market

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Moon Studios' No Rest for the Wicked is celebrating two years in Early Access, as it nears its console launch and 1.0 release. The top-down action-RPG might be quite unlike what Moon Studios has worked on before, considering it's best known for the Ori games, however No Rest for the Wicked has managed to find itself a significant audience.

Recently, the game celebrated 1.5 million copies sold, and it now has another update on that figure, telling us in a new Steam post the number has jumped to 1.7 million.

"It's been TWO YEARS since No Rest for the Wicked entered Early Access. Since then, this game has grown and evolved in ways we could only pull off because of you. 1.7 million copies sold, and counting. You've supported us, challenged us, and pushed us to do better. That's exactly how we like it. We're hard at work toward 1.0. And console players, we haven't forgotten you," reads the post. We still don't have that all-important 1.0 launch date, but with two years spent in Early Access, we imagine it's not far off from now.