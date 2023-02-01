Netflix: What to watch in February 2023

HQ

As we're heading into the shortest month of the year, Netflix has prepared a lot of entertainment. While there aren't a whole lot of really heavy stuff, there are still plenty of interesting and brand new shows, as well as movies with some spectacular names in the cast.

TV series

Lego Friends: Heartlake Stories (Limited Series) - February 1

Gunther's Millions (Limited Series ) - February 1

The 400 million dollar dog. For the last three decades, the dog's riches have been built into a vast empire across two continents, including luxurious mansions, a glamorous entourage, and even a pop music group. But as any good pup can tell you, it's always worth digging a little deeper.

Make My Day (Season 1) - February 2

The Exchange (Season 1) - February 9

Love to Hate You (Season 1) - February 10

Dearest (Season 1) - February 16

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Season 1) - February 22

The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina's most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy. When Paul Murdaugh - the alleged driver of the boat - and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5) - February 24

Formula 1: Drive to Survive returns on February 24th 2023. Offering unprecedented access, Season 5 will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for victory in one of the sport's most dramatic seasons to date.

Movies

Come Play - February 1

Newcomer Azhy Robertson stars as Oliver, a lonely young boy who feels different from everyone else. Desperate for a friend, he seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver's devices against him to break into our world, Oliver's parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen.

Bill Russell: Legend - February 8

Your Place or Mine - February 10

Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need.

Unlocked - February 17

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway - February 19

The Strays - February 22

A perfect life... a perfect lie... An upper-middle-class woman's perfectly crafted life begins to unravel with the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town.

We Have a Ghost - February 24