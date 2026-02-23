Mewgenics' first DLC will be "small" and could arrive by the "end of next year"

HQ

Mewgenics has only just launched and is still reaping the benefits of an astronomical arrival that has seen it quickly sell over one million units, recoup its production budget, and muscle out roguelike competitors on Steam at the least.

Naturally, with such a reception, fans have been eager to know what's next for the game and if we should expect further support for the project. The development team of Tyler Glaiel and Edmund McMillen have previously promised that DLC will debut and that console versions are on their way as well, but being such a small indie crew, they also explain that these things could take a lot of time.

To this end, Glaiel recently spoke about how "excited" he was about discussing ideas for the first DLC for the game, before then issuing a follow-up post on X that expressed that "DLC 1" as he referred to it, will be "small" and could launch as soon (or as far, depending on your outlook) as "end of next year maybe". Even with that lengthy window, Glaiel adds "but who knows".

The reason for this is because the immediate future, before work can even really begin on a DLC, will be dedicated to bug fixing and support for the base game, all while the devs deal with personal tasks, such as house-hunting and "accounting nonsense". But work has at least begun in a planning sense, so there's that to get your hopes up for in the least.

Are you looking forward to more Mewgenics?