Mewgenics will be coming to consoles but there is no timeline as of when

The success of Mewgenics has been a major delight to follow, as the indie project arrived to an enormous fanfare that has seen it ship tons of copies, recoup its production budget quickly, and be a critical hit. It reached over a hundred thousand players at once on Steam and proved to be a bigger hit than the iconic The Binding of Isaac, another project by co-developer Edmund McMillen. And again, it's only available on PC, but perhaps this won't be the case in perpetuity.

Taking to X, McMillen confirmed a few details about the future of Mewgenics, noting that the game will eventually get console editions, but that we shouldn't expect these right away. Rather he just promises "updates later".

This is on top of confirming that "there will be DLC", building on the former comments that they were exploring ideas as to how to grow the game. However, this DLC will not be free, as McMillen comments that "it's going to take a lot of work / people".

