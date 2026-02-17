Mewgenics continues its meteoric rise, overtakes Hades II on Steam

HQ

Mewgenics, the long-awaited next game from the creator of Binding of Isaac, has been dominating Steam since its release a week ago today. The game came out much like Hollow Knight: Silksong in a way. Very little fanfare in the leadup to launch, but once it was out people flocked to it in droves.

After already making its budget back and shifting hundreds of thousands of copies in less than two days, Mewgenics now has something else to celebrate, as the game has now overtaken Hades II in its Steam concurrent player count.

That's quite an achievement, as depending on who you ask Hades II is the most-played roguelike of all time. We say it depends because immediately under the post highlighting Mewgenics' achievement there's a mention of Megabonk, which has a slightly higher player count. Megabonk isn't considered a rogulike in the same vein as Mewgenics as some, but to others this still gives Edmund McMillen's hit a reason to grow its player base even more.