Mewgenics made back its development budget in three hours

HQ

Considering the immense success that The Binding of Isaac achieved, there was always the hope that developers Tyler Glaiel and TBoI creator Edmund McMillen would find success too with the very recently launched Mewgenics. So far, that seems to have happened.

We say this as Glaiel has taken to X to reveal that in as little as three hours after the game launched, it managed to sell enough copies that it recouped its entire development budget. This effectively means that in the hours that have followed, and for the foreseeable future, Mewgenics will be essentially printing money for the small indie production team.

The commercial success is just one part of Mewgenics' success too, as the game has also proven to be a big hit among fans and critics alike, with Steam showing the title to have an Overwhelmingly Positive rating so far. The big question we all want answering now is how many copies of Mewgenics have already been shifted?