Marvel TV head wants X-Men '97 to run for 10 seasons

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Marvel clearly has very grand ambitions for the future of the animated series X-Men '97, as recently promoted Brad Winderbaum, now the head of Marvel's Television, Animation, Comics, and Franchise departments, has claimed he wants the show to run for 10 seasons.

This was mentioned by X-Men '97 executive producers Larry Houston and Eric Lewald in an interview with POC Culture, where he noted Winderbaum wants to see the show returning to Disney+ for the next eight years, going beyond the original plans to match the five seasons of the original 1990s show.

Houston began by explaining: "Well, I know they're going to try and match, you know, I did five five seasons [for the original series]. I'm going to try at least do five. That seems to be the goal. I mean, at least they did verbally confirm four. And so, I'm pushing for five."

Lewald then picked up on this by adding: "Brad's [Winderbaum] bursting up and down and you know he wants to do 10, and we want him to do 10. We want eight years from now to be having more conversations like this about season 10. With 60 years of comics and all these characters...there's really no limit."

Do you think five seasons of X-Men '97 are enough or would like to see it stretch for 10 seasons? For the time being, Season 2 of the series has now arrived and you can see our review of it here, with plans for future seasons to arrive at a faster cadence.