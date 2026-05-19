Marvel makes changes to its executive positions, with Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum getting a promotion

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Marvel has decided to adjust and tweak its executive roles, shifting personnel around across the film, television, animation, and comics space.

As confirmed in a press release, the biggest news is that Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum is set to be promoted to become the head of Marvel Television, Animation, Comics, and Franchise, which is effectively an overseeing role for all avenues of Marvel's creative endeavours and an expansion to his former duty as solely the overseer of the television and animation efforts from Marvel.

Beyond this, former Disney executive David Abdo is joining Marvel as the new general manager for comics and franchise, a role that reports to Winderbaum. This role is now available as Dan Buckley is stepping away from the position after 30 years, with the transition to occur midway through 2027.

Marvel's top head honcho, Kevin Feige, has talked about these changes a tad, adding: "Brad brings a proven ability to lead creative teams and craft ongoing, episodic narratives that resonate with our fans around the world, while David offers a strong track record of operational excellence and strategic growth. I'm excited for what they'll be able to do together."

He also touched on the departure of Buckley by noting: "Marvel's influence on popular culture expanded under Dan's leadership, bringing our characters and stories to new fans around the world. Dan has left a lasting mark on Marvel's legacy and on the comics industry, and I'm deeply grateful to him and pleased we will have his full support through this transition."