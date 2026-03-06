Leon S. Kennedy voice actor is "cautiously optimistic" about Zach Cregger's Resident Evil adaptation

Considering Resident Evil Requiem has just launched to an immense amount of sales, you could say that interest in the series is at an all-time high. It's with this in mind that the upcoming adaptation that is being handled by Weapons director Zach Cregger also stands out as something promising and exciting to keep tabs on, especially since it's regarded as a "faithful adaptation" even if it won't revolve around fan-favourite characters or memorable plot lines.

As video game adaptations can be a bit hit or miss, with Resident Evil examples being particular abusers of this, all of the promising elements of this coming adaptation are somewhat held back by a bit of caution, something that even Leon S. Kennedy's voice actor is experiencing.

Speaking with GamesRadar+, Nick Apostolides has mentioned that he's "cautiously optimistic" about Cregger's project and that he does believe that the director has what it takes to "make a fantastic movie."

"I'm cautiously optimistic. This is the first time I'm really a big fan of the director's previous works. I think he's a very talented guy. He's got a great vision. And the fact that I read somewhere that the studios have kind of given him a lot of control and just said, 'Do what you want to do, we trust you.' Because Weapons was fantastic and made a lot of money, and so the fact that they're letting him go, I think he's going to make a fantastic movie."

Apostolides continues: "I think there will always be pockets of Resident Evil fans who say, 'Well, it wasn't this, or it wasn't that, it wasn't what I hoped,' but I think it's going to be an entertaining movie regardless. I think I'm going to walk out of the theater and say, 'That was fun,' and I'm going to see it. That's my opinion. I'm going to see it. I'm going to watch it. I hope I enjoy it. I think I will."

Are you looking forward to Cregger's Resident Evil, which is being made with a very lenient budget?