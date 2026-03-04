Resident Evil Requiem has already shifted five million units

HQ

We expected that Resident Evil Requiem has been a big hit for Capcom, simply as looking at the various player figures on Steam and such suggests that well over a million fans have checked out the game. Now we have official information direct from Capcom.

In a press release, it's confirmed that Resident Evil Requiem has already sold as many as five million units across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Clearly it shows that interest in the series as a whole is still exceptionally high, as these figures already make Requiem one of the most successful launches of the year.

Speaking more about this, Capcom adds: "The Resident Evil franchise features survival horror games in which players utilize a variety of weapons and other items to survive terrifying situations. Supported by a passionate global fanbase, cumulative game sales since the first title in this flagship series debuted in 1996 exceed 183 million* units."

