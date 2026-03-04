Resident Evil Requiem has already shifted five million units
To say that interest in Capcom's latest horror title is high is an understatement.
We expected that Resident Evil Requiem has been a big hit for Capcom, simply as looking at the various player figures on Steam and such suggests that well over a million fans have checked out the game. Now we have official information direct from Capcom.
In a press release, it's confirmed that Resident Evil Requiem has already sold as many as five million units across PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Clearly it shows that interest in the series as a whole is still exceptionally high, as these figures already make Requiem one of the most successful launches of the year.
Speaking more about this, Capcom adds: "The Resident Evil franchise features survival horror games in which players utilize a variety of weapons and other items to survive terrifying situations. Supported by a passionate global fanbase, cumulative game sales since the first title in this flagship series debuted in 1996 exceed 183 million* units."
If you have yet to play Requiem, don't miss our glowing review where we spotlight why the game is one not to miss.