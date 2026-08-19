Leaks give us our first look at The Batman - Part II's Glasgow-based production

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The Batman - Part II has been a long time coming, and we won't actually be watching the movie in cinemas for a considerable time either, as the project was recently delayed to February 2028.

Still, news and information on the film are starting to creep out to greater effect, somewhat thanks to production now getting underway, with many residents of the Scottish city of Glasgow noticing their streets have been turned into a pseudo-version of Gotham City.

Relatively soon after Marvel Studios turned Glasgow into New York City for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, now DC Studios has followed suit. While the leaks and images and videos from set so far don't give us quite the same in-depth look as the Spider-Man production, we have now been given a look at The Batmobile and what seems to be a smashed up carcass of the vehicle too, suggesting Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader gets into a bit of trouble on the road in this coming chapter.

This all comes after Sebastian Stan was misquoted in regards to portraying Harvey Dent in the movie, which is also thought to include Scarlett Johansson as Poison Ivy.