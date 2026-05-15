Take a look at Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance and more in The Batman - Part II

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The Batman - Part II isn't due out for another year and a half, and yet it seems we could be on the precipice of getting our first teaser pretty shortly. Over the last couple of days, director Matt Reeves has been compiling shots on Twitter/X, showcasing some of the film's stars and the sights of Gotham.

Over the course of last night, or yesterday evening if you're across the pond, Reeves showed off GIFs of a shot of Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Charles Dance, Brian Tyree Henry, and more, officially confirming their involvement in the film after months of speculation. Reeves didn't put a caption telling us who would be playing who, but the current theory is that Stan is set to play Harvey Dent, with Charles Dance playing his father, and Johansson potentially playing his wife.













Still, we're not 100% sure on anything regarding The Batman - Part II, and aren't likely to be until the movie gets more of a showing in a proper trailer. With so long still left to go until its release, it would be interesting to see what trailer Reeves could cobble together out of the footage shot so far. Then again, it may be a little early to kickstart the hype train for the movie.

The Batman - Part II releases in theatres on the 1st of October, 2027.