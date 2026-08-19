Sebastian Stan was misquoted as saying he played Harvey Dent in The Batman - Part II

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There's still a while left before the release of The Batman - Part II. Just less than two years, and so it raised a few eyebrows when Sebastian Stan apparently confirmed he'd be playing Harvey Dent in the sequel. Speaking to Le Journal du Dimanche on Monday, Stan apparently said: "I play Harvey Dent."

According to recent reporting from TheWrap, that was apparently a misquote, and has since been removed from the article. The updated segment now sees him focus primarily on his appearance in Avengers: Doomsday:

"Honestly, I have absolutely no idea. Because we didn't have a script. We were just shooting scattered scenes. It's a different way of working, continuous, constantly evolving. The producers didn't want us to read it in its entirety, to avoid journalists asking us questions. (Laughs.) I've been following that rule for fifteen years now, I'm used to it. I also can't say anything about Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II. The beauty of this profession also lies in participating in projects of this scale, which I love as a viewer."

The Batman - Part II is wrapped in secrecy. Some set photos are starting to appear online, showing the Batmobile and pointing towards other elements of the story, but very little has been officially confirmed. Dent's appearance as the main villain of the movie has been speculated on a lot online, but it's unlikely we'll get official confirmation until next year at the earliest.