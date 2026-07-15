The Batman - Part II delayed until February 2028

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So long Cyberpunk 2077. Goodbye, Grand Theft Auto VI. There's a new most-delayed piece of media, and it's The Batman - Part II. The long-anticipated sequel to Matt Reeves' first take on Gotham has been pushed back yet again, this time to February 2028 (via Deadline).

This stings quite a bit, especially considering the initial release date for the film was October 2025. The new delay puts the film back only by a few months, but considering it jumps us from a 2027 release to one in 2028, it certainly feels a bit longer. On the brighter side of things, Matt Reeves did give us a first look at the film's logo, which you can see below.

Also, Reeves showed off a new camera test for the film via Vimeo, giving us our first look at Robert Pattinson back in the Batsuit again. The film is in production right now, and the delay likely means it has a lot more time to sort out its shooting and develop proper post-production. Speculation online points to this being the fault of the wider DCU, but as Reeves' Gotham is separate from James Gunn and Peter Safran's machinations, it's hard to say how this would have an effect.